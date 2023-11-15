LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:LVTX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. 39,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,539. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.24.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

