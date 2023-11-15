Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the October 15th total of 597,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,231. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.42. Leap Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,226.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,425,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865,865 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $523,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 633,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

