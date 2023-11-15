Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Leap Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Leap Therapeutics to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $523,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leap Therapeutics by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,106,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 633,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 351.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 154,504 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops antibody therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric and gynecologic cancers; and FL-301, a monoclonal antibody that targets cells that express Claudin18.2 on their cell surface and is in phase I clinical trial, as well as two preclinical antibody programs, FL-302 and FL-501.

Featured Stories

