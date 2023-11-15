Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 88,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 289,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 69,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 294,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 288,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,547 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,201,982 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

