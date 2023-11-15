Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 310,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 99.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 97,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.23. 3,531,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,759,711. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

