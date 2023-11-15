Ledyard National Bank Has $14.83 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for about 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Kroger by 360.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

KR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

