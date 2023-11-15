Ledyard National Bank Has $2.30 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,551. The firm has a market cap of $242.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.23.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

