Ledyard National Bank Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,048,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,939,418. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

