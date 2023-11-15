Ledyard National Bank Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $793,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,675,000 after acquiring an additional 221,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after acquiring an additional 171,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.38. The company had a trading volume of 120,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.91. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

