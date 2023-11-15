Ledyard National Bank Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.58. 1,158,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $542.52 and a 200 day moving average of $495.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $613.71. The company has a market cap of $271.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

