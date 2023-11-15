Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,401 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after buying an additional 105,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

