Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,996 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,988,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.97. The stock had a trading volume of 38,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,365. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $97.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

