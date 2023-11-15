LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Short Interest Update

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the October 15th total of 932,400 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,457. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.67. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

