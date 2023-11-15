LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Short Interest Up 31.3% in October

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LifeMD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

