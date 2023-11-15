Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.57

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.57 and traded as high as $6.42. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 65,721 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCUT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCUT

Lifetime Brands Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.33 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lifetime Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is -45.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.