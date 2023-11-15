Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Light Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGSXY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 5,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,987. Light has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

