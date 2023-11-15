Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Down 2.8% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $25.75 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,253,684 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,233,653.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00305314 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $75.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
