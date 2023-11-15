Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Sells $426,474.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $5.99 on Wednesday, reaching $243.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,638. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.16 and a 12-month high of $309.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

