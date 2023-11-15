LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
SCD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 46,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
