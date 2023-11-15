LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

SCD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. 46,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 117.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth $158,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

