Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.2%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 112,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 270,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $34,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

