Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.37. 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 52,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$153.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

