MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Director Acquires $13,500.00 in Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) Director Van D. Simmons acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MarketWise Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 181,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,595. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MarketWise by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 833,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketWise by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,049 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,087 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

