Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.67

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.67 and traded as high as $160.30. Marubeni shares last traded at $157.55, with a volume of 20,957 shares.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

