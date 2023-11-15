Matt Meeker Buys 61,700 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Chairman Matt Meeker acquired 61,700 shares of BARK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $48,743.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 9,926,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,884.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BARK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 938,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.75. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BARK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

