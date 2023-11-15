Maverick Protocol (MAV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.55 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $78.39 million and $25.55 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.30080606 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $27,488,103.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

