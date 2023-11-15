Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Maximus Trading Up 0.1 %

Maximus Increases Dividend

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,612. Maximus has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Maximus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 145,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 56.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 99.7% during the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

