Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 88,945 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,945 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wix.com by 93.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 124.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

Wix.com stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.05. 126,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,706. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.97. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $102.82.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

