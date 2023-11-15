Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,628,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,081 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $47,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 66,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,251. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

