Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $66.63 Million Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,349 shares during the quarter. Nova accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Nova were worth $66,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nova by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,552,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,655,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Nova by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,825,000 after acquiring an additional 168,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nova by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nova by 9.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,189,000 after acquiring an additional 69,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nova Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $119.55. 29,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,460. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.57. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nova



Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.



