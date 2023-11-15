Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 564,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,140,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.2% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $342,079,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,758,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,572,883. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $387.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.44 and a 200-day moving average of $361.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

