Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 10,337 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,702 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 10,337 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter worth $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.05. 372,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $162.61 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.53 and its 200-day moving average is $247.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

