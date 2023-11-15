Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 120,881 Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,881 shares during the quarter. Enlight Renewable Energy comprises 1.6% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $105,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Enlight Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 17,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

