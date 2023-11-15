Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 21,867 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $44,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $17,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 186.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2,512.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,413. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.28 and its 200 day moving average is $201.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Elbit Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.