Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Shares Up 1.8%

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. 157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Melrose Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
