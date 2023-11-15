Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,237 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,301,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.32 and a fifty-two week high of $338.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on META

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.