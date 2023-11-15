Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.79 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.79 million and $773,020.29 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

