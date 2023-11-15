Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Metal (MTL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00004907 BTC on popular exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $118.54 million and $26.25 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metal Token Profile

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

