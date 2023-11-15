Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (CVE:MMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 30500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mineral Mountain Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

About Mineral Mountain Resources

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Standby gold project comprising 19 unpatented lode mineral claims, located in Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

