Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Modiv Industrial Price Performance
Shares of MDV opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
