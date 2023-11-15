Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($1.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of MDV opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

About Modiv Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modiv Industrial by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Modiv Industrial in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.