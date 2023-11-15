Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $52.92. 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Moncler Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92.

Moncler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.