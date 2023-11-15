MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 8% After Earnings Beat

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 449,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 515,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 74,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,217,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.49.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.