MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Trading Up 8% After Earnings Beat

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.41. Approximately 449,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 515,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MLTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 74,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,297,644.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,217,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,409,921.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.49.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 value stocks you shouldn’t let go of this quarter
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.