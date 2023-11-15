Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,753 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 149,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.6% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 205.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,973. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

