Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $12.64 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $3.08 on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,231. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

