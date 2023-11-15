Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 26,551 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.1 %

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 2,735,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988,393. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,778,975. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

