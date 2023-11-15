Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,730 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,547. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

