Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 513 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 403,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.60. 2,030,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,678. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

