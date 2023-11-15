Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.46. 1,415,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,671,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

