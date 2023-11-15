Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,624 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total value of $2,290,189.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,435,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,857,321.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MORN stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $270.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,320,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 51.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 8.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

