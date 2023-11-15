MSP Recovery (LIFW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $68.00 per share for the quarter.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.

LIFW stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 274,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 274,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,987.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 280,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 467,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $500,000.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 474,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,383.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFW. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

