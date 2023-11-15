MSP Recovery (LIFW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $68.00 per share for the quarter.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative net margin of 29.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%.
MSP Recovery Trading Up 6.7 %
LIFW stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. MSP Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFW. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
