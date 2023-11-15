MSP Recovery (LIFW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) will be posting its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. Analysts expect MSP Recovery to post earnings of $68.00 per share for the quarter.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
NASDAQ LIFW traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. 3,862,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. MSP Recovery has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MSP Recovery
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
